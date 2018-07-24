U.S. & WORLD

Scientists: Some California wines may contain radioactive particles

Radioactive particles in California wine. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Some California wines may contain radioactive particles.

Scientists say the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan released the radioactive isotope "cesium-137" into the air.

A radioactive cloud floated across the Pacific to California.

Now, French scientists say some wines made after 2011 contain twice as much cesium than those made before that year.

But the good news: The levels are still far too low for you to stop enjoying wines from places like Sonoma and Napa.

