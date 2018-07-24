Some California wines may contain radioactive particles.Scientists say the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan released the radioactive isotope "cesium-137" into the air.A radioactive cloud floated across the Pacific to California.Now, French scientists say some wines made after 2011 contain twice as much cesium than those made before that year.But the good news: The levels are still far too low for you to stop enjoying wines from places like Sonoma and Napa.------