FOOD & DRINK

Score Coffee, Tea And More At Rittenhouse's New 'Ultimo Coffee'

Craving a cup of coffee? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Ultimo Coffee, the newcomer is located at 238 S. 20th St. in Rittenhouse.

This new coffee spot--which has two other Philly locations--is the latest addition from the husband-and-wife team of Aaron and Elizabeth Ultimo.

The coffee shop first opened in 2009 in the Newbold neighborhood. In 2016, Ultimo expanded into roasting its own beans out of the Newbold outpost.

Expect to see specialty beans: guji from Ethiopia with notes of melon and Earl Grey, Karatina from Kenya with hints of strawberry rhubarb pie and key lime, and Hacienda La Esmeralda from Panama, with a ginger and lavender flavor profile.

A variety of locally-sourced donuts and pastries are available as well. (You can check out the roaster's selection of beans on offer here.)

The new coffee shop has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Grace H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 11th, said: "I was so excited when I saw an Ultimo Coffee had joined the Rittenhouse neighborhood! I frequent the one in Graduate Hospital (best cup of black drip ever!)"

Yelper Chelsea S. added: "Brand spanking new with a beautiful facade. Great addition to the Rittenhouse neighborhood. They have a selection of pastries and simple coffee combos."

And Alex A. said: "Glad to see Ultimo expanding north a bit! The spot is cozy, clean, and convenient. It's a great use of a tight space. The coffee is fantastic, as usual, and and the baristas know their stuff."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ultimo Coffee is open weekdays from 7am-7pm, and weekends from 8am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News