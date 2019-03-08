Score pizza and more at Gloucester Township's new Flamez Wood Fired Pizza

Food & Drink

Gloucester Township's new Flamez Wood Fired Pizza

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Flamez Wood Fired Pizza, is located at 75 S. Black Horse Pike.

Try the Pizza Margherita, with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh chopped garlic, with fresh mozzarella rounds and olive oil glaze. The Angry Pizza features Buffalo wing sauce, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, jalapenos and meatballs. It's topped off with red pepper flakes, Sriracha and more wing sauce. Salads, calzones, burgers and more are also offered. Wash it down with a soft drink.

Flamez Wood Fired Pizza has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Ally B. wrote, "The pizza has a thin crust and is delicious. I tried the Buffalo wings and they had just the right amount of sauce."

Toni W. added, "This is fabulous pizza! It has a perfect crust and isn't greasy at all. It had extremely flavorful sauce with the perfect amount of cheese."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Flamez Wood Fired Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
