Score seafood and Southern fare at Stanton's new SoulfedPhilly

Fans of seafood and soul food, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1700 W. Lehigh Ave. in Stanton, the new arrival is called SoulfedPhilly.
The restaurant primarily serves crabs (either Alaskan or Dungeness), which can be ordered as platters alongside shrimp and/or mussels. Sides include yams, collard greens and mac and cheese. (See the full menu here.)
Thus far, SoulfedPhilly has a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Reid M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 1, wrote, "Quick, seasoned and reasonable pricing! Literally my first time, and I'm so glad that I stopped by. We ordered and our food was ready in 10 minutes!"
And while Yelper Shakina H. noted that she wasn't a fan of the food, she did praise the newcomer's customer service. "They have excellent business practices. They messed up an order and, when notified of it, the issue was rectified immediately. And they give you a huge portion of food."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: SoulfedPhilly is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. on Sunday.
