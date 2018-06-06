FOOD & DRINK

Score shawarma, falafel and more at Pita Chip in University City

Photo: Robyn H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for Mediterranean food? A neighborhood spot has you covered. Called Pita Chip, the newcomer is located at 3601 Market St., Unit 3 in University City.

This fast-casual Mediterranean spot also has a location near Temple University. Similar to Chipotle, Pita Chip employs a build-your-own model, where visitors can customize their own wraps, rice bowls or salad bowls.

The menu also offers a variety of sides, including fries, hummus, grilled veggies and more. (See the full menu here.)

The business is just starting to get noticed, with one 4-star review so far.

Yuanyuan F., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 31, said, "Build your own wrap, rice bowl or salad bowl by customizing your protein and veggies with Mediterranean toppings and sauces (e.g. hummus). Price is reasonable, food is decent. It's a great place to grab a workday lunch in University City."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pita Chip is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
