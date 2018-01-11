FOOD & DRINK

Several store brand ice cream bars recalled for possible listeria

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Ice cream bars sold at many local supermarkets are being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The ice cream bars are sold at several local stores including Giant Food Stores, Aldi, Shop Rite, Acme, BJ's and Dollar Tree.

The recall includes store brand Ice Cream Bars, Orange Cream Bars and Raspberry Cream Bars distributed by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation from Dunkirk, New York.

All of the items have best by dates between January 1st, 2018 to December 31st 2018.



So far, there have been no reports of illnesses.

If you have any of these products, throw them out immediately or return them to the store for a full refund.

Consumers who have questions about this recall should contact Fieldbrook Foods Corp. directly at 800-333-0805 ext. 2270

For more information: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm591923.htm

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
foodconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealproduct recallsrecallice cream
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CDC offers tips to protect yourself from foodborne illness
2 dead after E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News