Shake it up: The Shake Seafood debuts in Northeast Philly

Photo: Migi W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score seafood and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Northeast Philly, called The Shake Seafood, is located at 2141 Cottman Ave.

The menu is simple: choose a type or combination of seafood, including crawfish, steamed oysters, snow crab legs and more. Next, flavor your choice with Cajun sauce, garlic butter, lemon pepper or the house sauce, which combines all of the above. Finally, pick a spice level.

Looking for an even simpler option? Baskets of fried seafood and chicken are available, as well as an array of side orders, including corn on the cob, potatoes, fried onion rings and hush puppies.

The Shake Seafood has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Lori K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, said, "The staff was very nice and attentive. Management even came over to make sure we enjoyed our meal, gave us a sharpie to write on the walls and a coupon for our next visit."

Yelper Laura W. added, "I've been waiting for a seafood place like this to pop up in Northeast Philly. Seafood is good, service is great, prices are reasonable."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Shake Seafood is open from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
