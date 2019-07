ShuckFest 2019 is coming to the Oyster House in Center City. It's a day dedicated to all things oyster with competitions and lots of samples. Jeannette Reyes gets schooled on the delicate art of shucking.ShuckFest 2019Sunday, April 28 noon-4pmOyster House1516 Sansom StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102215-567-7683Events@OysterHousePhilly.com