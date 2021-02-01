Sisterly Love Food Fair features women-owned businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sisterly Love Food Fair is like a traveling farmer's market but all of the vendors are from female-owned businesses in Philadelphia.You'll find everything from pasta kits to empanadas, chocolate and local honey.For the women, it's a way to find camaraderie during COVID-19, promote each other's businesses and talk about what's working during these challenging times.The markets started in December as a holiday sale but were so successful, the ladies have decided to keep it going.They pop up in a different neighborhood every weekend and are now branching out to the suburbs as well.Follow them on social media to see where they'll be next and look for something really special in March during Women's History Month.