From 'nice' cream to vegan ice cream and fruit and coconut cream filled popsicles, there are lots of ways to treat yourself when dairy is off the table.229 S 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA215-309-5822265 S 44th Street, Philadelphia, PA215-222-58291823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 1914876 Coulter Ave, Suburban Square, Ardmore, PA484-410-2860630 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 191231526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA267-239-0777