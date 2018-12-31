Six-minute meal Lobster Burger
Resolving to do more home cooking in the New Year? Alicia Vitarelli heads to Misconduct Tavern for a lobster burger recipe you can make at home in just six minutes.
The Meal: Misconduct Tavern Lobster Burger from Chef/Partner Nick Mezzina
Recipe: Misconduct Tavern's Lobster Burger
Misconduct Tavern
1511 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-732-5797
1801 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-928-4297
