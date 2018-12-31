FYI PHILLY

Six-minute meal Lobster Burger

Alicia Vitarelli heads to Misconduct Tavern for a lobster burger recipe you can make at home in just six minutes.

Resolving to do more home cooking in the New Year? Alicia Vitarelli heads to Misconduct Tavern for a lobster burger recipe you can make at home in just six minutes.
The Meal: Misconduct Tavern Lobster Burger from Chef/Partner Nick Mezzina
Recipe: Misconduct Tavern's Lobster Burger

Misconduct Tavern
1511 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-732-5797

1801 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-928-4297
----------
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
