The best places to get soup around Philadelphia

When you want a bowl of something hot, these restaurants all over the city are serving up soups.

It's soup season
When the weather is cold, you want a bowl of something hot and restaurants all over the city are serving up soups. Melissa Magee rounds up 6 options.
Russet | Facebook
1521 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-546-1521

Oyster House Fish Chowder | Facebook
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-567-7683

Good Dog Bar Shellfish Stew | Facebook
224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-985-9600

Southgate Korean Braised Beef Stew | Facebook
1801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-560-8443

Bud & Marilyn's Matzo Ball Soup | Facebook
1234 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-2220

Fond Classic French Onion Soup | Facebook
1537 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-551-5000
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
