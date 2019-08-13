FYI Philly

Skip the fries for these healthy eats down the Shore

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
There's a new juice spot with three to five pounds of local and organic produce in every jar, one with acai, dragon fruit and green bowls and a restaurant serving up healthy, plant-based versions of your favorite fast foods.

Pure Juice + Kitchen | Facebook
9821 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
609-830-5436

Goodness Bowls | Facebook
2001 Dune Dr, Avalon, N.J. 08202
609-961-3217

Heart Beet Kitchen-Ocean City | Facebook
3761, 801 E 8th St, Ocean City, NJ 08226
609-938-9786

Related topics:
food & drinkatlantic cityfyi phillyfyi food
