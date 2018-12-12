Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in Philadelphia | Hoodline

FOOD & DRINK

Cupcakes are having a moment, and with good reason. The single-serving treats take well to intricate decorations as well as to unusual, even outlandish, flavor combinations. Bacon and coffee, anyone?

Hoodline rounded up Philadelphia's most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day on Dec. 15.

Choose wisely.

1. The Sweet Life Bakeshop



Photo: megan k./Yelp

Topping the list is The Sweet Life Bakeshop. Located at 740 South St. in Bella Vista, the bakery, which offers cupcakes, desserts and more, is the highest rated cupcake spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 246 reviews on Yelp.

The Sweet Life Bakeshop offers a diverse selection of loaves, cookies, puddings, sweet potato delicacies, cupcakes and cake decorations, according to TimeOut Philadelphia.

Look for nontraditional cupcakes like the sweet potato cupcake with cinnamon and nutmeg topped with cream cheese frosting or the peanut butter cupcake with jelly swirl and peanut butter frosting.

2. Nook Bakery & Coffee Bar



Photo: Zack T./Yelp

Next up is Rittenhouse's Nook Bakery & Coffee Bar, situated at 15 S. 20th St. With 4.5 stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers coffee, tea, cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

At Nook Bakery & Coffee Bar, all baked goods are made daily on-site, according to its website. Hoodline previously reported the bakery offers cupcake flavors like fig almond, red velvet and carrot cake. The dessert menu also includes croissants, muffins, cookies and macarons.

For a more hearty meal, check out the cafe's breakfast and lunch options, including free-range eggs on an English muffin with your choice of protein, along with quiches, mac and cheese and more.

3. Sweet Box Cupcakes



Photo: jessica y./Yelp

Washington Square's Sweet Box Cupcakes, located at 339 S. 13th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 181 reviews.

Pastry chef Gretchen Fantini is behind the bake shop and dessert truck, which has now been honored with several accolades, according to its website.

This shop offers a long list of decadent cupcake flavors, from strawberry with champagne cream cheese frosting to deluxe flavors like green tea tiramisu. On the dessert list, also look for cookies, bars, brownies, Twinkies and tarts.
