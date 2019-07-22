WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
FYI Philly
Somerset Splits is a new shop with an old-school vibe
WPVI
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
The parlor is run by a husband and wife on a mission to make people happy with everything from Fruity Pebble Milkshakes to the Stock's pound cake sundae. There's even a pup cup to chill off your four-legged friends.
Somerset Splits |
IG
|
FB
2600 E. Somerset Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
center city philadelphia
fyi ice cream
fyi philly
fyi dessert
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
