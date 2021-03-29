FYI Philly

Sophie's Kitchen is a Cambodian restaurant with incredible story of survival

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was just about this time last year that Sophia Neth, owner of Sophie's Kitchen on Washington Avenue, was in the hospital fighting for her life.

She, her husband and two of their four sons had all tested positive for COVID-19. Sophia and her son, Brandon, were in intensive care, just doors away from each other, and he was on a ventilator.

After two months of recovery, they reopened their restaurant and began their comeback in an industry where business is still very slow.

Sophie's Kitchen is one of the few places in Philadelphia where you can get authentic Cambodian cooking, with signature dishes such as bok lahong (papaya salad) and ah mok (fish stew steamed in a banana leaf).

Nearly all of the dishes start with housemade kreung, lemongrass paste that is a signature of Cambodian cuisine. And, Sophia says, everything is meant be shared, 'family style.'
COVID-19 was not the family's first struggle with adversity.

Both Sophia and her husband fled the genocidal Khmer Rouge in the 1980s.

Sophia came to Philadelphia via Little Rock, Arkansas, because her parents heard that there was a bigger Cambodian community here and it would be easier to find jobs.

Sophia remembers walking three days to get to Thailand and says she still sometimes has flashbacks of seeing dead bodies along the way.

After her second brush with death, Sophia says she's focused on being a better mom and a better person and she's hopeful that business will get better in the near future.

Sophies Kitchen | Instagram
522 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-271-0888
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth philadelphiafyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Philly food truck owners forced to reroute due to COVID-19
McNally's Tavern celebrating 100 years in Chestnut Hill
Cherry blossom sushi, drinks are in bloom at Luk Fu at Live! Casino
Dolly's Boutique & Consignment gets you red carpet-ready for virtual Oscar parties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder charges pending after dismembered body found in truck
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death: LIVE
Mother charged in shooting death of 12-year-old daughter: DA
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Lupus clinical trials now enrolling patents to assist in fight vs. autoimmune disease
COVID vaccine eligibility expands in NJ today: Here's what to know
Show More
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power
AccuWeather: Soaked in two ways the next two days
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Man, 20, suffers 3rd degree burns in North Philly crash
More TOP STORIES News