Soul Rebel Cocina brings pizza, tacos and more to Northeast Philly

Photo: Lizz L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fusion restaurant serving up Mexican and American favorites has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Northeast Philadelphia, called Soul Rebel Cocina, is located at 8016 Frankford Ave.

The restaurant features an array of burger, taco and pizza options. Standout menu items include the Sweet & Spicy burger with hot and sweet pepper relish and frizzled onions; the Flyin' Hawaiian pizza with roasted pork, pineapple, bacon and chipotle honey lime sauce; and the jerk chicken tacos.

For vegetarians, there are faux wings made with cauliflower florets marinated in almond milk, dusted in flour and fried until golden brown, and jack fruit tacos. Chicken wings, quesadillas, burritos, salads and breakfast offerings round out the menu.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the establishment is off to a strong start.

8 B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 16, wrote, "Tried the jerk tacos there. Amazing, so good that I went back for pizza. It too was good but personally the Spanish food is so much better! It's nice to find real arepas without having to make them."

Sue B. added, "The first time I got the jerk chicken burrito and the second time the blackened chicken burrito. Both were equally as flavorful and filling."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Soul Rebel Cocina is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
