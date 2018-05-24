Hungry for hot pot, or ready for ramen? A new spot has you covered. Called Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro, the newcomer is located at 705 Chestnut St. in Center City.
For those who are unfamiliar, hot pot starts with a pot of soup flavored with herbs and local spices. Courses are then brought to the table and cooked in the soup before consumption, often with a dipping sauce.
At Souped Up, enjoy courses like Veggie Garden, consisting of fresh tofu, baby bok choy, baby napa cabbage, Taiwanese lettuce, taro root, lotus root and Chinese yam.
Not feeling hot pot? Souped Up also offers Korean barbecue beef marinated in soy sesame and pear barbecue sauce, Japanese soy ramen topped with charred pork belly and Taiwanese bentos.
Thus far, the new arrival has earned a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Kym B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 7, said, "Wait staff was friendly and a bit overly attentive, but all in all just fine. Had the teriyaki chicken, fried rice and steamed dumplings. Very tasty, hot and filling. Pleasant dining experience."
And Vicki C. said, "I got the bulgogi and it was pretty good. The stone pot could've been a bit hotter since my rice never actually crisped up. The food quality was good, but I thought the prices were a bit high for this area, especially competing with Chinatown so close by."
Stop in to try it for yourself. Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Soup's up: Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro opens its doors in Center City
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories