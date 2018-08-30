South Korea banning sale of coffee in schools

FOOD & DRINK

Caffeine is a basic food group to many Americans - even high schoolers. But in South Korea, coffee is about to be banned from schools - even for teachers.

A new law goes into effect on September 14th, banning the beverage from all schools.

This came after reports of students consuming extreme levels of caffeine during exam periods in the academically-driven country.

Other drinks with high caffeine levels, such as energy drinks, are already banned in Korean schools.

About 20 percent of middle and high-schoolers consume at least one cup of coffee a day - mostly to wake up after a long night of studying.

