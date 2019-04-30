Food & Drink

Specialty Bakeries around Philadelphia

By Amanda Brady
If you're vegan, kosher, or gluten free...there's a bakery for you! We check out three local specialty bakeries.

Lipkin's Bakery | Facebook
Northeast Philadelphia Location
8013 Castor Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152
215-342-3005

South Philadelphia Location
2153 S Hancock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-462-1637

Crust | Facebook

Taffets | Facebook
1024 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-551-5511

---------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth philadelphianortheast philadelphiafyi center cityfyi south philaddelphiafyi brunchfyi bakeryfyi phillyfyi doughnutsfyi donutsfyi east passyunkfyi northeast phillyfyi food
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News