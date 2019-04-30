If you're vegan, kosher, or gluten free...there's a bakery for you! We check out three local specialty bakeries.
Lipkin's Bakery | Facebook
Northeast Philadelphia Location
8013 Castor Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152
215-342-3005
South Philadelphia Location
2153 S Hancock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-462-1637
Crust | Facebook
Taffets | Facebook
1024 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-551-5511
---------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Specialty Bakeries around Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More