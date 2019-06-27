Food & Drink

Spice company goes viral for their wordy labels

There's a spice company trending on social media.

If you look closely at the labels on the spice offerings from Oasis Bakery in Australia you will see long paragraphs.

And no, they are not the ingredients.

Some are the descriptions of famous novels, others are a stream of consciousness, such as, "I often wonder about the existential nature of sumac -- a spice that's able to transcend all notions of time and space and form. I also wonder about equilibrium."

Some elaborate on the history of the spice -- a little bonus lesson with your Italian herbs.

People are loving this spicy writer, who even gets a little "Game of Thrones" when calling Tarragon the King of the Herbs.

It begins, "Tarragon, the dwarfs, the elf and the wizard all set off to middle earth..."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkspicesbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
Police ID suspect who allegedly hit USPS worker with SUV
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
Hahnemann employees rally to save hospital from closing
Ocean City beachgoers upset over Frenchy's umbrellas
Woman critical following hit and run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Woman to remain jailed in identical twin sister's slaying
Show More
Refinery fire investigation continues in South Philadelphia
Trump asks for census delay after court bars citizenship question
LGBTQ+ young people find support in peer groups
Supreme Court won't block districts drawn for partisan gain
Police officer hits pedestrian while responding to call
More TOP STORIES News