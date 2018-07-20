Spice Finch brings Mediterranean fare to Rittenhouse

A new Mediterranean spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Spice Finch, the new addition is located at 220 S. 17th St. in Rittenhouse.
The establishment is helmed by executive chef Jennifer Carroll, who spent nine years at Le Bernardin and 10 Arts Bistro & Lounge honing her French technique, and co-executive chef Billy Riddle, according to the restaurant's website.
Start your meal with date truffles, made with pomegranate, cashew streusel and torn herbs, or charred carrot hummus, made with northern beans, cucumber and served on sourdough flatbread. For the main course, check out the date-braised lamb shank, served with warm grain salad, roasted vegetables and cucumber.
The bar program is led by beverage director Michael Haggerty, who offers frozen drinks including the Paper Plane served with bourbon, Nonino Amaro, Aperol and lemon; and the Corpse Reviver #2 served with gin, Cointreau, Cocchi Americano, lemon and Underberg.
Spice Finch has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Kyle C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 13, wrote, "The fries were seasoned deliciously and they looked so beautiful. The carrot hummus was a hit. The combination of the plating, the array of fresh vegetables and the creamy hummus blew me away."
Yelper Charles D. added, "People are nice and menu looked very good. Portions that came out were nice size."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Spice Finch is open from 5-10 p.m. from Sunday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. from Friday-Saturday.
