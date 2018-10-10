FOOD & DRINK

Spring Garden sprouts veggie-friendly soul food spot Green Soul

Photo: Sokhona B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Robert and Benjamin Bynum's plant-focused New American soul food restaurant Green Soul has recently relocated from Chestnut Hill to new digs at 1410 Mt Vernon St., next door to its sister restaurant South, as the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Starters include seasonal raw vegetable plates and parsnip and carrot "fries." For a heartier main dish, check out the spot's soul bowls, small plates of poblano pepper tempura and crispy Brussels sprouts, Cajun salmon BLT and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Green Soul has garnered a warm welcome thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

"We were both very pleased with the flavor and freshness of the ingredients in our dishes," said the first Yelper to leave a review, Lynne K. "It feels very approachable and friendly while at the same time being a solid step or two above your run-of-the-mill neighborhood bar."

"I ordered the Salmon BLT and it was awesome!" added Joseph K. "Be warned however -- it is not traditional soul food. Don't expect to find greens or mac-n-cheese. It's healthy soul food that is locally sourced. Loved it!"

Green Soul is now open at 1410 Mt Vernon St., so head on over to check it out.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Good Dog's Lamb Sandwich with Brie
The top 4 shops in Philly for cupcake lovers
FYI Philly: Fall flavors in full swing
Philadelphia's top 5 food stands, ranked
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Monster Hurricane Michael nears Florida landfall
AccuWeather: Watching local impact from Michael
Son of NY limo owner in custody following deadly crash
Police release bodycam videos of Rowan traffic stop
Villanova student stabbed in 'near-death' incident near bar
Meteorologist delivers forecast with her baby on her back
DA: Fmr. supervisor, girlfriend took sexually explicit photos of unconscious women
Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal
Show More
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
PA Task Force-1 deploys ahead of Hurricane Michael
Father arraigned in death of toddler found in suitcase
Defense: Man didn't kill wife but dumped body after suicide
Search for missing N.J. climber suspended due to weather
More News