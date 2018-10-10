Spring Garden sprouts veggie-friendly soul food spot Green Soul

Robert and Benjamin Bynum's plant-focused New American soul food restaurant Green Soul has recently relocated from Chestnut Hill to new digs at 1410 Mt Vernon St., next door to its sister restaurant South, as the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Starters include seasonal raw vegetable plates and parsnip and carrot "fries." For a heartier main dish, check out the spot's soul bowls, small plates of poblano pepper tempura and crispy Brussels sprouts, Cajun salmon BLT and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Green Soul has garnered a warm welcome thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
"We were both very pleased with the flavor and freshness of the ingredients in our dishes," said the first Yelper to leave a review, Lynne K. "It feels very approachable and friendly while at the same time being a solid step or two above your run-of-the-mill neighborhood bar."
"I ordered the Salmon BLT and it was awesome!" added Joseph K. "Be warned however -- it is not traditional soul food. Don't expect to find greens or mac-n-cheese. It's healthy soul food that is locally sourced. Loved it!"
Green Soul is now open at 1410 Mt Vernon St., so head on over to check it out.
