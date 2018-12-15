U.S. & WORLD

Starbucks announces partnership with UberEats

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks announces partnership with UberEats. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 15, 2018.

You will soon be able to get that java fix without leaving the comfort of your home, or the office.

Starbucks has announced that it is partnering with UberEats.

The coffee giant plans to offer delivery from 25-percent of its stores here in the US by next summer.

Starbucks has not yet announced the locations, but says it's in places where there are no drive-thrus.

The company says it has special "spill proof" cups and makes delivery drinks hotter, so they arrive at the right temperature.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldstarbucksuber
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Kellogg's Corn Flake leftovers to be used to make beer
Man donates $10K to pay for student lunches at Oklahoma City school
Toyota recalls pickups, SUVs to fix air bag, brake problems
Childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sold to the National Park Service
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Kellogg's Corn Flake leftovers to be used to make beer
Farm tied to lettuce E. coli outbreak also recalling cauliflower
Fresh favorites: Top 3 spots for seafood in Ocean City | Hoodline
Holiday leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
Pittsburgh city leaders call for gun control following synagogue shooting
Teen shot in the head in Olney
Court says no bail as Cosby appeals sex assault conviction
Texas judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional
Firefighter injured in vacant building blaze in West Philadelphia
Show More
Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Del. high school student
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
Caretaker wanted for theft from 73-year-old woman surrenders
More News