Starbucks announces partnership with UberEats

You will soon be able to get that java fix without leaving the comfort of your home, or the office.Starbucks has announced that it is partnering with UberEats.The coffee giant plans to offer delivery from 25-percent of its stores here in the US by next summer.Starbucks has not yet announced the locations, but says it's in places where there are no drive-thrus.The company says it has special "spill proof" cups and makes delivery drinks hotter, so they arrive at the right temperature.------