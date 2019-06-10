Food & Drink

Starbucks launches reusable cups trial at UK airport

LONDON -- Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain's Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.

The one-month pilot program will give passengers at Britain's second-largest airport the option of borrowing the cup - rather than using a paper one - and disposing of it before getting on their flights at "Cup Check-In" points. Cups will then be washed and sterilized and returned to Starbucks for re-circulation.

Organizers hope to put 2,000 reusable Starbucks cups in circulation at the airport's South Terminal.

Hubbub CEO Trewin Restorick says people care about plastic waste but find "it's often hard to 'do the right thing' when travelling."

The trial will show whether consumers will accept such projects.
