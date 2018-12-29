U.S. & WORLD

Starbucks re-releasing limited edition drinks for New Years

Starbucks re-releasing limited edition drinks for New Years.

In celebration of New Year's Eve, Starbucks is re-releasing its classy tuxedo collection of drinks from last year.

The black-and-white limited edition beverages will be sold through New Year.

That includes black and white hot cocoa, mocha and frappuccino.

The white mocha is the fan favorite, featuring espresso poured over dark and white mocha sauce with steamed milk.

