SEATTLE -- Starbucks is warning customers about a fake offer after Lady Gaga fans started a campaign to boost sales of her Oscar-winning song, "Shallow."
The "Shallowbucks" campaign claims Starbucks will give customers a free drink if they send a screenshot themselves listening to the song.
Some fans are even tweeting fake messages from Starbucks, saying they received a voucher for a free drink.
Starbucks says the offer is fake and that it's investigating how it was made.
Starbucks says free coffee offer started by Lady Gaga fans is fake
STARBUCKS
TOP STORIES
Show More