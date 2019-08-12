FYI Philly

Step up to these bars for great after-work cocktails

By Bethany Owings
We compiled a list of some of the best spots for after-work cocktails. See the sunset, enjoy great views, sip on bacon-flavored cocktails, or play cornhole in the center of it all. Everything you're looking for is right here in Philly.

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?

Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Iron Hill Brewery East Market | Iron Hill Brewery Facebook
1150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Tradesman's | Facebook
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Balcony Bar at Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
