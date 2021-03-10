Suburban Philly restaurants take advantage of warm weather to welcome customers

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The warm weather is having an impact on local restaurants. Consecutive days with highs in the 60s are bringing diners out in droves to soak up the sun and provide a much-needed boost to the industry."It's great for the economy, and the restaurants really need it," said Garrett McCormick, from Media, Delaware County, who was dining outside Wednesday.Patrick Moran said this is his first time dining out in a year. With more people getting vaccinated, Moran said it's helping him feel more comfortable to dine out safely."It's a nice day, and we haven't seen the sun out in a while," said Moran.West Chester Borough, in Chester County, turned off their holiday lights Wednesday, preparing for more sunny days.Dane Gray, the owner of Kildare's Irish Pub, is anticipating more customers as the weather gets nicer, which will be a much-needed relief."The last couple of weeks, and last couple months of winter have been pretty horrific for restaurants," said Gray.However, there's still hesitation for some people to dine out, as only a few tables were filled during lunch hour in West Chester.James O'Brien with the West Chester restaurant association said he's hoping that will change as more people get vaccinated."It's been really tough for a lot of places in town," said O'Brien.In Media, the owner of Willow's Garden Cafe, Willow Culbertson, said there has been a huge boost to business with the sunny weather."I mean we've been nonstop all day, and it feels great," said Culbertson.A bigger boost should come to Media eateries every Wednesday, weather permitting, as tables move to State and Olive streets for what used to be called "Dining Under the Stars.""They're going with the term outdoor dining just because they don't want to create a huge influx to the town, they don't want to overwhelm the town," said Brittany Scharr, with the media business authority.