Subway testing meatless Beyond Meatball Marinara sub

Subway has announced it is testing out a meatless sub.The restaurant chain hopes to attract consumers looking to ditch meat for environmental and health reasons.The meatball marinara sub will be made with Beyond Meat's plant-based protein.The sandwich chain will start selling the product next month at more than 650 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.Several other restaurants, including Burger King, KFC and Dunkin', have also recently started adding meatless options to their menus.