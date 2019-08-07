Food & Drink

Subway testing meatless Beyond Meatball Marinara sub

Subway has announced it is testing out a meatless sub.

The restaurant chain hopes to attract consumers looking to ditch meat for environmental and health reasons.

The meatball marinara sub will be made with Beyond Meat's plant-based protein.

The sandwich chain will start selling the product next month at more than 650 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

Several other restaurants, including Burger King, KFC and Dunkin', have also recently started adding meatless options to their menus.

RELATED: Philadelphia's best vegan restaurants

RELATED: Burger King begins selling meatless Impossible Whopper nationwide

RELATED: Questlove's plant-based cheesesteaks available at Phillies games
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodsubwaysubway restaurantrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
6-year-old girl, mother injured in multi-alarm Haddonfield fire
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Hit Today
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
9 injured after sound of motorcycle causes Times Square scare
Show More
Missing 5-year-old believed dead after mom's body found in SC
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Police search for 2 suspects after Quakertown chase
Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals: Study
More TOP STORIES News