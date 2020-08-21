Your final summer checklist: New restaurants, Philly sights and sounds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6333478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After he was told he's too young to get a job, this 10-year-old took matters into his own hand with a business plan to help the homeless.

Labor Day is fast approaching and with it the unofficial end to summer.If you don't feel safe hitting the road, you can take advantage of the smaller tourism crowds to see the historic sites in Philly. from Independence Mall to Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House to Franklin Square.At City Hall's Dilworth Park, kids can cool off on the splash pads while adults enjoy lunch or dinner with live music. Then pose for a picture with the Love sculpture and the Rocky Statue then run the Art Museum steps and take in the iconic skyline view.You can also travel to the top of One Liberty for 360-degree panoramic views.Cultural institutions are reopening along Philadelphia's Museum Row.You can marvel at the wax Presidents at the Franklin Institute, enjoy one of the world's greatest collections of art at the Barnes Foundation and see the sloths at the Academy of Natural Sciences.When it's time to eat, there are the quintessential Philly foods-cheesesteak, water ice and a Philly soft pretzel.4th & South Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147215-928-19111337 W. Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148215-551-7677are1537 Cherry St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102215-925-3633120 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103215-569-83001 N. 19th Street (The Comcast Center), Philadelphia, Pa. 19103215-419-5000Summer is all about backyard barbecues. But why not leave the cooking to someone else and give some much-needed support to.a local restaurant?We found three chefs putting a creative spin on some summer staples, from a decadent pulled pork grilled cheese to a beach vibe-y grilled lobster mixed with a Japanese condiment on a Jamaican Coco bun.Plus, the Bulgogi burger- an American burger topped with traditional Korean barbecue.2 West Broad Street, Souderton, Pa. 18964267-203-80761801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146215-560-8443261 S. 21st Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103215-546-423210-year-old, Micah Harrigan, decided to start his own business, a lemonade stand called Micah's Mixx.This isn't your typical lemonade. He infuses them with fruit, offering a variety of flavors, from blue raspberry to watermelon.He even does tea! He sets up his stand a few times a week and typically sells out in the hour.Micah uses his business to give back. For every $3 donated, he gives out lemonade to the homeless.Two more new eateries just popped up on the scene, one that actually started out as a pop-up.Pizza Jawn evolved from a hobby into a mobile pizza business, with owners David and Anna Lee making the circuit of festivals and private events.Now they have a brick-and-mortar location in Manayunk that is open for takeout.In the burgeoning Market East, The Wayward is an American brasserie serving French-inspired bistro favorites from Chef Yun Fuentes. The spot features a raw bar and the largest gin collection in Philadelphia.Until they are able to open for dine-in, their outdoor terrace is going full-steam.1170 Ludlow St, Philadelphia PA 19107215-258-94304330 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127Philadelphia's live music scene has suffered during the pandemic, but a Logan Square tavern is serving up the sounds of local jazz along with the traditional flavors of Southern India.After a two-month closure, Thanal Indian Tavern at reopened with live jazz Friday and Saturday nights.The co-owners are two brothers, Mohan Raj Devarajulu and Hari Haran Karmegam, who grew up in Southern India and all of their chefs are from India. They specialize in house-made yogurts and coconut milk that add the perfect creaminess to complement their spices, and they claim to be the only place in Philadelphia where you can get the Malabar fish curry.The naan is baked in-house in the traditional tandoori oven, and there's quite a variety to choose from. Along with tandoori salmon and chicken, you can also sample a taste of Indian street food with the deep-fried "Indian Railway" pepper, a highlight of the menu.Once they open for indoor dining, there's a fully stocked bar that includes unique cocktails such as a spicy house-infused green-chili vodka with ginger beer and a spirit they call the "cocktail doctor."1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia 19103Christa Barfield is a Green Acres kind of gal; a city native turned suburban farmer on a mission to fight food insecurity.At FarmerJawn, she's growing a variety of herbs and vegetables on her one-acre farm, providing affordable organic produce to the community. She runs a farmer's market on the weekends and also sells a weekly CSA box.The mother of two tells us it all started when she experienced burnout working long hours in the healthcare industry. Barfield then went on a life-changing trip to the Caribbean where she was deeply inspired by seeing the connection people there have to nature. When she returned home, she began growing seedlings in her backyard, having no knowledge of how to grow anything. She taught herself how to farm.As her dreams blossomed, she also created Viva Leaf Tea, blending the different herbs she grows on the farm with flavors such as Raspberry leaf, ginger, lavender, hibiscus and sage.Another important pillar of her mission is to address food injustices for families and food insecurity in our region. And she plans to open a new plant café in Germantown, a space where plant lovers can come, hang out, trade plants and talk shop.770 Jenkintown Road, Elkins Park 19027Sophy Curson opened in Rittenhouse Square 90 years ago, just before the 1929 Stock Market collapse.The boutique has survived the Great Depression, a recession and two World Wars and it's now going up against COVID-19.The store's tagline is dressing the world's most fashionable women but in a pandemic, even the most fashionable women are dressing differently so you'll see lots of chic face masks along with colorful tops and big bling-y jewelry for that waist-up zoom cocktail parties.The shop always had a one-on-one doorbell entry system and now clothing is being quarantined for 24 hours between customer try-ons.122 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-567-4662Clay Studio