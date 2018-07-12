WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP

Eat Your Way To Wellness' Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice

Jessica has a watermelon water ice recipe to keep you cool this summer! (WPVI)

In part two of our summer foods series, Eat Your Way to Wellness founder Jessica DeLuise slices up some watermelon for an out of this world watermelon water ice to keep you cool this summer.

SUMMER FOODS SERIES
Week 1: Zucchini and baked Zucchini
Week 2: Watermelon and Watermelon Ice
Week 3: Tomatoes and Tomato jam
Week 4: Blueberries and blueberry crostata

Week 5: Corn and shucking corn
JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C
