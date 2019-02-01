Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
The Liberty Medal
Inside Story
Visions
Philly Proud
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
FOOD & DRINK
Sumo Oranges - Today's Tip
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5115960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Kathleen from Whole Foods says, despite appearances, Sumo Oranges are a crowd favorite.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WPVI
Friday, February 01, 2019 05:26AM
Kathleen from Whole Foods says, despite appearances, Sumo Oranges are a crowd favorite.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food
Today's Tip
6abc Produce Tip
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Loathed or loved? First year without a Wing Bowl since 1992
The 5 best New American spots in Harrisburg
The 5 best Polish spots in Philadelphia
Check out the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood
Jonesing for sushi? Check out Philadelphia's top 5 spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Exclusive interview with 2 former convicted Philadelphia politicians
Philly police: Man with cerebral palsy missing since Wednesday
Very Cold Again Today, Light Snow For Some
Witness to Center City attack retracts his statement
Loathed or loved? First year without a Wing Bowl since 1992
AAA: Call volume doubles for dead car batteries
Fire crews battle house blaze in Southwest Philadelphia
Protecting your pets in the frigid temperatures
Show More
Embiid, 76ers spoil DeMarcus Cousins' home Warriors debut
City finishes cleanup of Emerald Street homeless camp
Water main repair team works through bitter cold
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
More News