Food & Drink

Survey finds In-N-Out Burger dethroned by Chick-fil-A as America's favorite fast food restaurant

In-N-Out Burger is officially out. A new survey finds the California chain is no longer America's favorite fast-food restaurant.

More than 7,600 people filled out Market Force's Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey looked at food quality, dollar value, and staff friendliness among other things.

RELATED: 28 percent of food delivery drivers swipe food from your order, survey says

While In-N-Out scored an overall rating of 73, Chick-fil-A did even better. It scored a 79 and now reigns supreme.

In-N-Out didn't even make second place overall, which went to Louisiana-based chicken restaurant Raising Cane's, with a rating of 78.

See more stories on food and drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodchick fil afast food restaurantchickenburgers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired in armored car robbery in University City, suspects flee
Police arrest female accused of elder abuse in video
Family: Chamber of Commerce denied son shelter during storms
For the second time in two years, they survived a mass shooting
Mice run rampant in South Philadelphia Popeyes: Video
Man dies following police-involved shooting in Allentown
6 year old sells lemonade to raise funds for sickly police dog
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
Violent carjacking of 70-year-old man caught on video
Police: Man slaps Little Caesars manager over pizza toppings
Camden Co. police search for fatal hit-and-run passenger
526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy's jaw
More TOP STORIES News