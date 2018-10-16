Sushi bar Jason's Toridasu opens new location in Wynnefield Heights

Searching for a new sushi bar? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Jason's Toridasu, the new addition is located at 3800 City Ave., Unit C, on the ground level of the Presidential City apartment building.
Helmed by local restaurateur Jason Kim, the new spot joins his growing list of sushi outlets, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Start your meal with appetizers like edamame shumai and dumplings stuffed with veggies, beef, chicken and pork. On the menu, offerings include maki rolls like the Green Dragon, nigiri and udon dishes.
Jason's Toridasu has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Clarissa J., who reviewed the new sushi bar on Oct. 10, wrote, "Great spot to get quick and tasty sushi! I looked over the menu and found many different options in the very large prepared area."
Yelper Blake F. added, "I walked in and was warmly welcomed by the cashier, who came around and explained their menu to me. They had some grab-and-go sushi rolls and salads. However, you could order anything from their menu and have it freshly made."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Jason's Toridasu is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
