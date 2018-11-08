Sushi, pizza and more: 3 new eateries to try in Queen Village

Federal Donuts
540 South St.
Photo: Rachel O./Yelp
Federal Donuts has opened the doors to its seventh outpost in the city. The shop boasts a menu of freshly made doughnuts and fried chicken.
For a sweet treat, look for the cookies and cream or the hot chocolate peanut butter crunch doughnuts.
Hungry? The fried chicken comes in the form of wings, a chicken sandwich or a half or whole bird. Get it with dry seasoning, a wet glaze or plain.
With a current Yelp rating of four stars out of six reviews, the new Federal Donuts has made a solid start.
Rachel O. noted, "Coffee, doughnuts, chicken. What's not to love about the trio above? Just one thing: the devastation it will bring to your waistline."
Yelper Annie Y. wrote, "The place and the doughnuts, especially the strawberry lavender doughnut was wonderful. The only downside is the price."
Federal Donuts is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. (Chicken not available until 11 a.m.)
Sakana Omakase Sushi
616 S. Second St., Floor 1
Photo: Sumway L./Yelp
Sakana Omakase Sushi is a sushi bar and Japanese spot.
The brainchild of Manhattan chef Sam Lin, the cozy restaurant is a 12-seat spot offering 12-, 18- and 27-course tasting menus, according to Philadelphia Magazine.
Recent offerings have included otoro (fatty tuna), truffle edamame and miso black cod. For dessert, try the green tea crepe or the vanilla ice cream monaka.
Yelpers are liking Sakana Omakase Sushi, giving it five stars out of 18 reviews.
Jeffrey D., who reviewed it on Nov. 3, wrote, "The fish was really fresh and the pieces thoughtfully composed. With each bite the rice immediately falls apart in your mouth and melts with the fish to make for complex flavors. The rice was more flavorful and vinegary, as opposed to sticky and sweet."
Yelper Krista H. wrote, "The sushi came at just the right pace and kept us in anticipation for the next piece. Some are mild, while others are savory and others surprise you with an unexpected spice."
Sakana Omakase Sushi is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 4-10:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
O Sole Mio
250 Catharine St.
Photo: O Sole Mio/Yelp
Another newcomer, O Sole Mio is a bistro offering wood-fired pies and other Italian fare.
On the menu, expect to find red and white pizzas, panini sandwiches, salads, starters and a small selection of gelato and pastry desserts.
Look for the spicy diavalo, a red pie topped with soppressata, fresh mozzarella, oregano and red pepper seeds or a white pizza with sausage and broccoli rabe complete with fresh mozzarella and garlic.
O Sole Mio currently holds five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Juan R., who reviewed the Italian spot on Aug. 14, wrote, "We ordered a buffalo Margherita pizza and the special tortellini in rose sauce. Pizza was excellently cooked with a crispy, thin darkened crust, fresh basil and a delicate red sauce."
Melissa P. wrote, "Food makes the world go round, but Italians make it worth the trip. Bravo to chef Salvatore, who changes the concept of the corner pizzeria. The Napoli-style brick-oven pizza made me feel as if I traveled to Italy."
O Sole Mio is open from 3-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)