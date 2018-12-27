Sweet spots: Here are Harrisburg's top 4 places for desserts

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Alvaro Bread and Pastry Shoppe
Photo: malini A./Yelp
Topping the list is Alvaro Bread and Pastry Shoppe. Located at 236 Peffer St. in Midtown, the bakery and Italian spot, which offers gelato and more, is the highest rated dessert spot in Harrisburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Maria V. wrote, "Amazing. Outstanding Italian food. Everything on the menu is fresh and made to order. Pastries and gelato are outstanding also."
2. Dalicia Bakery and Coffee Shop
Photo: jacklin a./Yelp
Next up is Midtown's Dalicia Bakery and Coffee Shop, situated at 1419 N. Third St. With 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and breakfast spot, serving sweet and savory European-style dishes, has proven to be a local favorite.
Apryl D., who reviewed it on Oct. 6, wrote, "This is the only place in town to get a macaron cake. The pastries here are delicious. The customer service excels! I needed a last minute gluten- and lactose-free dessert to accompany the macaron cake I ordered and the owner made something on the spot!"
3. Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop
Photo: carissa k./Yelp
Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and doughnuts located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 205 Walnut St. to see for yourself.
Chrissy G. said, "One of my favorite bakeries to visit! Great prices and great baked goods. Such a variety! The gluten-free vanilla cupcake with vanilla icing has been my absolute favorite since the day they opened. Snickerdoodle cookie is also one of my favorites. The cheesecakes taste delicious."
4. Evanilla
Photo: Jingqiao H./Yelp
Finally, there's Evanilla, a Midtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews. Stop by 1233 N. Third St. to hit up the food stand, which offers doughnuts and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
Molly B. wrote, "This place has the best doughnuts in town! I love stopping in here every Thursday and Friday on my way to work for a breakfast treat and they pair perfectly with Elementary Coffee. They are delicious cake doughnuts with many flavors to choose from, like coconut, lavender caramel, lemon, chocolate, coffee toffee and tons more."