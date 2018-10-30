Tacos, desserts and cocktails: 3 new eateries to check out in Center City

TaKorean
111 S. Independence Mall East
Photo: rachel o./Yelp
Located at the Bourse food hall, TaKorean is serving up a mix of Korean and Mexican cuisine. This is the D.C.-based mini-chain's first location outside of the capital.
It offers build-your-own tacos and bowls, complete with protein options like chicken marinated with sweet chili, tofu, pork shoulder and steak. Toppings include pickled daikon, poached egg, Korean-style salsa and more.
Yelpers rave about its kimchi slaw bowl, made with shredded cabbage marinated with a spicy gochujang dressing.
TaKorean currently holds four stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Tina S., who reviewed it on Oct. 10, wrote, "The concept is similar to Chipotle where you pick your base and your slaw, meat and toppings. The spicy kale slaw was super flavorful."
And Brittany H. wrote, "Line-style ordering with tons of options. Also, wish I had a better idea of what calories are per bowl."
TaKorean is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Barry's Buns
111 S. Independence Mall East
Photo: nick c./Yelp
Another new addition at the Bourse, Barry's Buns is a made-from-scratch bakery offering desserts and more.
The fondest childhood memory for Joel, the co-owner of Barry's Buns, is his father bringing home sticky buns for the family, according to the new spot's website. Now those childhood favorites and other treats fill his bakery, including cinnamon rolls and bites, bread pudding and homemade cream cheese icing.
Yelpers are excited about Barry's Buns, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews.
Billy K., who reviewed it on Oct. 16, wrote, "This cinnamon bun is perfection and the cream cheese icing is to die for."
Yelper Tak N. wrote, "Best crumb cakes in Philly. I've had crumb cakes in San Francisco, but nothing tops this."
Barry's Buns is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
P. J. Clarke's
601 Walnut St.
Photo: john k./Yelp
P. J. Clarke's is a cocktail bar and traditional American spot. With three locations in New York City and one in Washington, D.C., the business can add one more outpost to its list in Philadelphia at the historic Curtis Center.
The restaurant offers a wide selection of seafood delicacies, pasta, burgers and sandwiches, and a separate lounge area for the happy hour crowd with beer, wine and classic cocktails.
Look for the burger topped with buttermilk blue cheese, crispy onions and sweet and smoky barbecue sauce.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 15 reviews, P. J. Clarke's is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Per S., who reviewed the eatery on Oct. 10, wrote, "Best fish and chips on the planet. Flaky, light and cooked to perfection."
According to its website, P. J. Clarke's is open daily from 11:30 a.m. until "the last guest leaves."