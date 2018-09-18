INGREDIENTS FOR CHICKEN
- 2 lbs chicken tenders (2 lbs X $1.99 = $3.98)
- 1 cup almond flour (can swap in coconut, chickpea, rice) (approx. $3.50/ cup)
- 1/2 cup nutritional yeast ($1.67)
- 1 tbsp garlic powder ($.10)
- 1 tbsp onion powder ($.10)
- 1 tsp salt ($.05)
- 1 tsp black pepper ($.05)
- 2 organic eggs ($.83)
- ¼ Banana or almond milk ($.91)
DIRECTIONS
Combine flour and seasoning in a bowl, crack eggs and place in a separate bowl. Dip chicken in egg then coat with seasoning mixture. Line on a baking sheet with metal rack - this allows for air circulation that will make a crispy chicken. Bake at 400 F for 35 mins until crispy and golden brown.
INGREDIENTS FOR FRENCH FRIES
- 2 lbs russet potatoes or sweet potatoes (approx. $2.50)
- ¼ cup avocado oil ($1.00 - $.49 per fluid oz)
- 1 tsp salt ($.10)
- 1 tsp turmeric, optional ($.10)
DIRECTIONS
Toss with oil, seasoning, arrange on baking sheet and be careful to not overlap. Bake at 400 F for 35 minutes or until crispy. Dip into mustard which is usually lower, calorie and free from added sugar OR homemade ketchup which you can find at EatYourWaytoWellness.com.
