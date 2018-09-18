WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP

Weekly Wellness tips: Easy Chicken fingers and fries

Jessica helps you save money and calories with a yummy recipe for a popular takeout dish.

Forget the takeout. Save money and eat better with this simple chicken finger and fries recipe from Eat Your Way to Wellness founder Jessica DeLuise.

INGREDIENTS FOR CHICKEN
  • 2 lbs chicken tenders (2 lbs X $1.99 = $3.98)
  • 1 cup almond flour (can swap in coconut, chickpea, rice) (approx. $3.50/ cup)
  • 1/2 cup nutritional yeast ($1.67)
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder ($.10)
  • 1 tbsp onion powder ($.10)
  • 1 tsp salt ($.05)
  • 1 tsp black pepper ($.05)
  • 2 organic eggs ($.83)
  • ¼ Banana or almond milk ($.91)

DIRECTIONS
Combine flour and seasoning in a bowl, crack eggs and place in a separate bowl. Dip chicken in egg then coat with seasoning mixture. Line on a baking sheet with metal rack - this allows for air circulation that will make a crispy chicken. Bake at 400 F for 35 mins until crispy and golden brown.

INGREDIENTS FOR FRENCH FRIES
  • 2 lbs russet potatoes or sweet potatoes (approx. $2.50)
  • ¼ cup avocado oil ($1.00 - $.49 per fluid oz)
  • 1 tsp salt ($.10)
  • 1 tsp turmeric, optional ($.10)

DIRECTIONS
Toss with oil, seasoning, arrange on baking sheet and be careful to not overlap. Bake at 400 F for 35 minutes or until crispy. Dip into mustard which is usually lower, calorie and free from added sugar OR homemade ketchup which you can find at EatYourWaytoWellness.com.
JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK |

