INGREDIENTS FOR CHICKEN

2 lbs chicken tenders (2 lbs X $1.99 = $3.98)

1 cup almond flour (can swap in coconut, chickpea, rice) (approx. $3.50/ cup)

1/2 cup nutritional yeast ($1.67)

1 tbsp garlic powder ($.10)

1 tbsp onion powder ($.10)

1 tsp salt ($.05)

1 tsp black pepper ($.05)

2 organic eggs ($.83)

¼ Banana or almond milk ($.91)

DIRECTIONS

INGREDIENTS FOR FRENCH FRIES

2 lbs russet potatoes or sweet potatoes (approx. $2.50)

¼ cup avocado oil ($1.00 - $.49 per fluid oz)

1 tsp salt ($.10)

1 tsp turmeric, optional ($.10)

DIRECTIONS

Forget the takeout. Save money and eat better with this simple chicken finger and fries recipe from Eat Your Way to Wellness founder Jessica DeLuise.Combine flour and seasoning in a bowl, crack eggs and place in a separate bowl. Dip chicken in egg then coat with seasoning mixture. Line on a baking sheet with metal rack - this allows for air circulation that will make a crispy chicken. Bake at 400 F for 35 mins until crispy and golden brown.Toss with oil, seasoning, arrange on baking sheet and be careful to not overlap. Bake at 400 F for 35 minutes or until crispy. Dip into mustard which is usually lower, calorie and free from added sugar OR homemade ketchup which you can find at EatYourWaytoWellness.com.----------