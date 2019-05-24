Taking the fun outside: Best things to do outdoors, rooftop bars

3 great spots for rooftop cocktails
Kick back, relax and bask in the unofficial start of the summer season. 6ABC's Melissa Magee rounds up three top spots where you can enjoy the views and the brews.
Center City Sips
Center City District Sips kicks off the season, Wednesday, June 5-Aug. 28, from 5-7 pm. Participating bars and restaurants are offering $6 cocktails, $5 wine, $4 beer and half-priced appetizers every Wednesday.
View the full list of 80 bars and restaurants here: Center City Sips | Instagram
Iron Hill Brewery East Market | Iron Hill Brewery Facebook
1150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tradesman's | Facebook
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Balcony Bar at Kimmel Center
Six great things to do outdoors
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, time to get outside and have fun so we rounded up 6 things to do-from free pop up workouts to the biggest outdoor food market in the city
Center City Fit: Free Pop Up Workouts at Dilworth Park|Website|Facebook
