Tamala Edwards touching lives with new virtual projects

By Timothy Walton
Tamala Edwards has been a part of the Action News team since 2005 and a steady voice behind the desk for the morning team.

But two new projects she started while working from have given a glimpse behind the curtain.

Her Facebook Live series Be Encouraged is a daily pep talk offering observations and inspiration from her life that have helped followers through these tough times.

She also called on her award-winning chef husband Rocco Lugrine for some ideas to get in the kitchen. The couple has made some decadent desserts that require fewer ingredients and are not super challenging.

Tamala Edwards: Be Encouraged | Follow Tamala

This week's recipe is for chocolate ice cream without an ice cream maker.


Cooking with Tam & Rocco
Flourless Chocolate Cake | Ice Cream without Ice Cream Maker
