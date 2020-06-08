Tamala Edwards touching lives with new virtual projects

But two new projects she started while working from have given a glimpse behind the curtain.
Her Facebook Live series Be Encouraged is a daily pep talk offering observations and inspiration from her life that have helped followers through these tough times.
She also called on her award-winning chef husband Rocco Lugrine for some ideas to get in the kitchen. The couple has made some decadent desserts that require fewer ingredients and are not super challenging.
Tamala Edwards: Be Encouraged | Follow Tamala
Cooking with Tam & Rocco
Flourless Chocolate Cake | Ice Cream without Ice Cream Maker