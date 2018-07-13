FOOD & DRINK

Tandoori Bakery brings Uzbek fare and groceries to Bustleton

Photo: Kaysi S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Uzbek fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 842 Red Lion Road in Bustleton, the new addition is called Tandoori Bakery.

You may be more familiar with the "tandoor" oven from Indian food, but it's used by many other communities in South and Central Asia. This Uzbek market sells ingredients important to Uzbek cooking, like halal meats, breads and rice, along with prepared foods, like samosas, manti (dumplings) and hanum (steamed vegetable or meat roulette). The shop also stocks juices, cookies and other general groceries.

So far, Tandoori bakery has earned one three-star review on Yelp.

Kaysi S., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Friendly people that sell great traditional Uzbek food, as well as Russian products. They have halal meat and ... freshly baked breads that taste amazing."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tandoori bakery is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Breakfast and brunch spot Cafe Lift opens its doors in Narberth
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen now open in Old City
It's a date: Treat yourself at Philadelphia's 5 priciest steakhouses
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News