Food & Drink

Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns

Some salads and sandwiches sold at Target and Fresh Market are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Elevation Foods announced they are voluntarily recalling two brands, Archer Farms and Freskt, which are sold at Target and Fresh Market.

The company found the problem after testing some egg salad.

No one has gotten sick.

In a statement, Elevation Foods announced they are recalling egg salad, tuna salad, Thai lobster salad and deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18, 2019.

The affected products are:
  • 12-ounce packages of Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad with 12AUG2019 use by date


  • 32-ounce packages of Freskt-brand Egg Salad with 12AUG2019A use by date.

  • 5-pound containers of Freskt-brand Tuna Salad with 02AUG2019A use by date

  • 5-pound containers of Freskt-brand Thai Lobster Salad with 02AUG2019A use by date

  • Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002

  • Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566


What is listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis
The bacteria Listeria can cause a serious infection, but some groups are at higher risk than others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklisteriarecalltarget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Runners brave the heat for ice cream 5K
Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire
Meet the 'Wawa Cronies' from Clifton Heights
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning
Elderly woman and man found dead in nursing home in Wilmington
Beating the heat: Many in Philly find ways to keep cool during scorcher
Couple married 71 years die 12 hours apart
Show More
Study: Material could make parts of Mars habitable for humans
Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage
7-Eleven pledges $7,111 to college fund of baby born on 7-11 at 7:11 pm
Driver crashes into Wilmington bank after being shot
Fashion show fundraiser held to combat domestic violence
More TOP STORIES News