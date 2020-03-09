If you have a large family, you may be thinking of earning some extra income.
That's exactly what Jaclyn Catalano did: She grew a business while growing little babies.
Jaclyn just gave birth to her 10th child, and appropriately named her business - Ten Little Dumplings. Using a family recipe that's been passed down for generations, Jaclyn started making hand-rolled Chicken and Dumpling Soup.
Now, she's selling the soup at Hill Creek Farms, in Mullica Hill, NJ.
Hill Creek Farms
1631 NJ-45, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Ten kids are the inspiration behind Ten Little Dumplings restaurant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More