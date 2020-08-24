Live jazz returns to Philly at the Thanal Indian Tavern in Logan Square

Philadelphia's live music scene has suffered during the pandemic, but a Logan Square tavern is serving up the sounds of local jazz along with the traditional flavors of Southern India.After a two-month closure, Thanal Indian Tavern at reopened with live jazz Friday and Saturday nights.The co-owners are two brothers, Mohan Raj Devarajulu and Hari Haran Karmegam, who grew up in Southern India and all of their chefs are from India. They specialize in house-made yogurts and coconut milk that add the perfect creaminess to complement their spices, and they claim to be the only place in Philadelphia where you can get the Malabar fish curry.The naan is baked in-house in the traditional tandoori oven, and there's quite a variety to choose from. Along with tandoori salmon and chicken, you can also sample a taste of Indian street food with the deep-fried "Indian Railway" pepper, a highlight of the menu.Once they open for indoor dining, there's a fully stocked bar that includes unique cocktails such as a spicy house-infused green-chili vodka with ginger beer and a spirit they call the "cocktail doctor."1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia 19103