FYI Philly

Thanksgiving meals to-go around Philly

The fear of COVID-19 spread at family dinners, to-go dinners are a popular alternative.
By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thanksgiving 2020 is going to be unlike any other.
Due to COVID-19 and the fear of a spread at family dinners, to-go dinners are growing as a popular alternative.


Whether you are celebrating in person or virtually, trying to avoid the grocery store or just looking for an easier option we rounded up some ways to get the holiday meal prepared for you.

Di Bruno Brothers is offering a menu with more than 40 options that includes everything from the appetizers, the turkey and dessert.

Porco's Porchetteria and Small Oven has an inspired menu of desserts with a new tart line inspired by classic Thanksgiving recipes. They have bite-sized desserts and decadent three-layer cakes to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Jet Wine Bar has a two-pack and a four-pack of wine that will pair perfectly with your meal.

And the Joybox is a collection of six Philadelphia businesses that have collaborated during the pandemic to offer their products through delivery. For Thanksgiving they have added a seventh vendor and exclusive Thanksgiving options.

Di Bruno Brothers | Facebook | Instagram
See their website for the closest location.


Porco's Porchetteria & Small Oven | Facebook | Instagram
2204 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Jet Wine Bar | Facebook | Instagram
1525 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Joy Box | Facebook | Instagram
Choose from 7 Philadelphia-based businesses
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi holidaysfyi phillythanksgiving
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Get a lesson in comedy at Philadelphia's first virtual comedy class
Post-Thanksgiving Dinner workouts
The Juice Bar squeezes out healthy drinks and great food
Have an indulgent Thanksgiving with sweets from this shop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy halts indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
COVID-19 cases in Pa. up more than 70% in the past 2 weeks
Heavy smoke billows from mulch fire in South Jersey
2 doctors with local ties tapped for Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Show More
Biden plans executive actions that would undo Trump's policies
Alex's last message for the Delaware Valley
Stocks surge on Wall Street on vaccine news, US election
AG Shapiro answers GOP concerns over late-arriving mail ballots
AccuWeather: Near Record Warmth Tuesday, Soaking Rain Arrives Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News