Thanksgiving meals to-go around Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thanksgiving 2020 is going to be unlike any other.Due to COVID-19 and the fear of a spread at family dinners, to-go dinners are growing as a popular alternative.Whether you are celebrating in person or virtually, trying to avoid the grocery store or just looking for an easier option we rounded up some ways to get the holiday meal prepared for you.Di Bruno Brothers is offering a menu with more than 40 options that includes everything from the appetizers, the turkey and dessert.Porco's Porchetteria and Small Oven has an inspired menu of desserts with a new tart line inspired by classic Thanksgiving recipes. They have bite-sized desserts and decadent three-layer cakes to satisfy that sweet tooth.Jet Wine Bar has a two-pack and a four-pack of wine that will pair perfectly with your meal.And the Joybox is a collection of six Philadelphia businesses that have collaborated during the pandemic to offer their products through delivery. For Thanksgiving they have added a seventh vendor and exclusive Thanksgiving options.2204 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191461525 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146