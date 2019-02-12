The 3 best cafes in Harrisburg

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Cafe Fresco Center City
Photo: veronica w./Yelp
Topping the list is Cafe Fresco Center City. Located at 215 N. Second St. downtown, the cafe, New American and Asian fusion spot is the highest rated cafe in Harrisburg, boasting four stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp.
2. Yellow Bird Cafe
Photo: minh h./Yelp
Next up is Midtown's Yellow Bird Cafe, situated at 1320 N. Third St. With four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp, the cafe has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Midtown Scholar Bookstore
Photo: john k./Yelp
Midtown's Midtown Scholar Bookstore, located at 1302 N. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore and cafe four stars out of 95 reviews.