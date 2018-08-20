The 3 best gluten-free eateries in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gluten-free spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Real Food Eatery
Photo: Real Food Eatery/Yelp
First up is Rittenhouse's Real Food Eatery, situated at 207 S. 16th St. With 4.5 stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American and gluten-free spot has proven to be a local favorite. It has a second outpost at 1700 Market St.
On the menu, which is 100 percent gluten free, you'll find signature bowls, like the Rainbowl (quinoa, spring mix, sweet potato hummus, Brussels slaw, balsamic beets, goat cheese, sesame and Sriracha) and the Spicy Meatball (meatballs, brown rice, chopped kale, bacon, cheddar, fennel roasted carrots, roasted sweet potatoes and Sriracha).
You can also build your own bowl by choosing an entree, a base and two sides. (See the full menu here.)
Kurt T., who reviewed it on May 28, wrote, "Love this place. It really is 'real food.' This is exactly how I prepare meals at home. Fresh veggies, whole grains, grass-fed meat and the entire restaurant is gluten free!"
2. Farmer's Keep
Photo: Alyse S./Yelp
Next is Rittenhouse's Farmer's Keep, located at 10 S. 20th St. It's another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gluten-free and New American spot, which offers salads and more, 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews.
The fast-casual eatery focuses on healthy food that's not only gluten free, but free from dairy, eggs, nuts and shellfish as well.
It offers salads such as the Fall Kale, Green Goddess and the Mix & Match salad bar. You can add New Orleans pulled pork, Philly-style brisket, grilled lemon herb chicken and more to the salads. Sides include a roasted vegetable medley, grilled cabbage pesto and dirty rice. (See the menu here.)
Yelper Brittany L., who visited on Aug. 10, said, "Delicious, fresh, healthy, quick and reasonably priced! So far I haven't tasted a dish from here that I haven't liked. Love coming here with a group because it accommodates everyone's dietary needs. Also, the friendly workers make it a great environment."
3. Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs
Photo: John K./Yelp
Finally, over in Center City, check out Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gluten-free poutinerie and corn dog spot at 51 N. 12th St.
Offering corn dogs made with gluten-free batter, you have your choice between pork and beef, all beef, turkey or vegan dogs. It's then hand-dipped in batter and fried to order.
Specialty corn dogs include the Sweet Potato Battered Corn Dog, topped with cilantro, sour cream and chorizo; and the Chili Cheese, topped with queso, beef chili and scallions.
You can also score fries, poutine, cheese curds and funnel cakes. (See the full menu here.)
"Gluten-free corn dogs? Gluten-free fried cheese curds?" said Yelper Tara R. "Ah man, this was heaven for me! I didn't get a chance to try the funnel cake, which I had hoped to, but after eating my delicious corn dog and fried cheese curds, I was stuffed."