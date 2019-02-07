The 3 best Italian spots in Lancaster

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
---
1. Luca
PHOTO: ROB T./YELP
Topping the list is LUCA. Located at 436 W. James St., in Chestnut Hill, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated Italian restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 218 reviews on Yelp.
2. Maison
Next up is Central Business District's Maison, situated at 230 N. Prince St. With four stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp, the French, New American and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Steel Peel Pizza
Stadium District's Steel Peel Pizza, located at 611 Harrisburg Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers chicken wings and pizza, four stars out of 36 reviews.