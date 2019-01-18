FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best spots to score ramen in Philadelphia

Terakawa Ramen. | Photo: Linda C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for ramen?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen hot spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

---

1. Terakawa Ramen



Photo: wen jin g./Yelp

Topping the list is Terakawa Ramen. Located at 204 N. Ninth St. in Chinatown, the spot to score ramen and more is the most popular ramen spot in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,314 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tomo Sushi & Ramen



photo: rosha p./yelp

Old City's Tomo Sushi & Ramen, located at 228 Arch St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, which offers ramen and more, 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews.

3. Ginza



photo: anh w./yelp

Ginza, a sushi bar that offers ramen and more in Pennsport, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1100 S. Front St. to see for yourself.
