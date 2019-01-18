The 3 best spots to score ramen in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen hot spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
---
1. Terakawa Ramen
Photo: wen jin g./Yelp
Topping the list is Terakawa Ramen. Located at 204 N. Ninth St. in Chinatown, the spot to score ramen and more is the most popular ramen spot in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,314 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tomo Sushi & Ramen
photo: rosha p./yelp
Old City's Tomo Sushi & Ramen, located at 228 Arch St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, which offers ramen and more, 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews.
3. Ginza
photo: anh w./yelp
Ginza, a sushi bar that offers ramen and more in Pennsport, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1100 S. Front St. to see for yourself.